Quad Leaders Ready to Roll Out Coronavirus Vaccine Initiative at Historic Summit | India News

NEW DELHI: Most significant among the deliverables envisioned at the historic Quad country leaders summit is a coronavirus vaccine initiative that will add new manufacturing capacity in India for export to the Indo-Pacific region, they said. the sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the first Quad leaders’ summit to be held virtually tonight.

Under the initiative to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the vaccines are anticipated to be developed in the US, manufactured in India, funded by Japan and the US, and supported by Australia, the sources said. .

The leaders will also discuss regional and global issues of shared interest and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation to maintain a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, they said.

The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary issues such as post-pandemic recovery, resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security and climate change, they added.

According to sources, the vaccine initiative will allow adding new manufacturing capacity in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region and will not affect existing manufacturing capacities in the country.

They said the pooling of individual strengths and capacities by Quad countries is aimed at accelerating global vaccine delivery and will help fill the supply and demand gap, focusing on the Indo-Pacific region.

They said that India’s role in the ‘Quadruple Vaccine Initiative’ will project and reinforce the country’s credentials as a trusted manufacturer and supplier of quality vaccines.

“It will significantly expand our ‘Vaccine Maitri’ effort. It will strengthen India’s position as the ‘world’s pharmacy’, as a critical node in global healthcare supply chains and as a disinterested contributor to global healthcare security,” said a source. . .

The sources said that the impact of the ‘Quadruple Vaccine Initiative’ in overcoming the pandemic will be noteworthy, as the block’s enlightened, humanitarian and collective action model through the supply of vaccines will also offer a model for the peace, cooperation and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. region.

The genesis of the Quad is in 2004, when the four countries formed a “core group” for a joint response to the Indian Ocean tsunami to carry out rescue and relief operations.

In many ways, that pioneering effort still determines Quad’s core identity and instinct for collective well-being and safety for the people of the Indo-Pacific.

The Quad’s prominence has paralleled the emergence of the Indo-Pacific as a key strategic region. With a growing similarity of assessments on the geopolitical dynamics in the region, in 2017, the Quad dialogue resumed at the official level.

In November 2017, the four countries shaped the long-pending proposal to establish the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep critical shipping lanes in the Indo-Pacific free from any influence.

The four member countries of the Quad have been resolving to maintain a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

India’s approach to the Indo-Pacific was enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in 2018. Inclusion, openness, and the centrality and unity of ASEAN are at the heart of India’s Indo-Pacific vision. The 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a key player in the Indo-Pacific region.

The strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific was also recognized by the US in 2018 when it changed the name of the US Pacific Command (PACOM) to INDO-PACOM. Several European countries have also published their Indo-Pacific strategies, in recognition of the region’s political and economic weight.

The first Foreign Ministerial meeting of the Quad countries was held in New York on September 26, 2019 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar participated in the Quad’s second foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo on October 6.

The Quad’s third Foreign Ministerial Meeting was held virtually on February 18. The meeting took place a month after the Biden administration took office.

Earlier this year, for the first time, the four countries appointed Sherpas to coordinate Quad-related matters. The Foreign Secretary, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, is the Sherpa of India.

The Biden administration recognized the importance of the Indo-Pacific region in its Interim National Security Strategic Guidance document.

