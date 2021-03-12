Quad a positive force for global peace, Indo-Pacific stability: PM Modi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Quad, a four-nation alliance of India, the United States, Japan and Australia, is a positive force for global good and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indus. -Peaceful.The Prime Minister participated today in the first meeting of Quad leaders attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

“Our discussions today on vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies make the Quad a positive force for global good and for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” the prime minister said on Twitter after the summit. .

Modi said that during the summit, the group launched a landmark partnership to ensure the accessibility of Covid-19 vaccines.

“United in our fight against COVID-19, we launched a historic partnership with Quad to ensure the accessibility of safe COVID-19 vaccines. India’s formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with the support of Japan, USA. And Australia to help the countries of the Indo-Pacific region, “he said.

Modi said that he also reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific in line with the vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region.

In a press conference after the virtual summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the vaccine initiative “is the most urgent and valuable” among the concrete conclusions of the first summit meeting of Quad leaders. .

He said the four member countries agreed to pool their financial resources, manufacturing and logistics capabilities to increase vaccine manufacturing and distribution in the Indo-Pacific region.

Shringla said the goal is to produce 1 billion doses by the end of 2022.

