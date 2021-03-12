India Top Headlines

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal Tests Positive for Covid-19 | India News

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

On social media, the minister confirmed that he was reported to be positive for the coronavirus.

“I would like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for Covid and that I will be in quarantine for the next few days. I was tested before the session and then again immediately after the session. Before the session, test negative After the session, I have tested positive, “he said.

The minister also urged people to get tested for the coronavirus who have been in contact with him in recent days.

In view of the increase in Covid-19 cases, the Ludhiana district collector imposed a nightly curfew on the district from March 12 between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. until further orders. Police and military personnel on duty, government employees on duty, essential services and medical emergencies are exempt.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccination across the country has surpassed coverage of 2.56 million rupees, the union health ministry reported Thursday night.

India reported 22,854 new Covid-19 cases, 18,100 recoveries and 126 deaths in the past 24 hours, it reported Thursday.

Accumulated cases in the country reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases and 1,09,38,146 recoveries.

The death toll due to Covid-19 has risen to 1,58,189, the Health Ministry said Thursday morning.

