Ponzi Scam Case: CBI Summons West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee | India News

NEW DELHI: The IWC summoned West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on March 15 in connection with an investigation into a ponzi scam belonging to the ICore group of companies, officials said Friday.

Chatterjee, considered close to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was asked to appear before a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 15, they said.

The CBI had registered the case against the ICore group, which had allegedly raised more than Rs 3 billion from people by offering high returns on investments and diverted a portion of these funds, breaching promised returns, they said.

The agency had taken over the investigation into the matter in 2014 and registered a FIR ICore E-services in the sections of the IPC related to criminal conspiracy and deception.

The case was registered on the basis of a 2014 Supreme Court order ordering the central investigative agency to take over all cases involving check fund companies that were being investigated by the state police.

Company directors Anukul Maity and his wife Kanika were arrested by the agency in 2017. Maiti, one of the main defendants in the ICore E-Services ponzi scam, died in a Bhubaneswar hospital while in judicial custody.

CBI action has accelerated in West Bengal, which is tied to the polls. The BJP is leading a vigorous campaign to overthrow the ruling Trinamool, who had won back-to-back victories in 2011 and 2016 under its leader Mamata Banerjee.

The agency has already questioned the relatives of TMC deputy Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the illegal coal mining case and summoned two more relatives on March 15 in the case, they said.

