PM Modi is working while Didi falsely claims credit for central schemes: Smriti Irani | India News

HALDIA: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for clicking her photos and pasting them on posters claiming credit for the core plans initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he asked if the people of the state would vote for “such a daughter.” that unleashes violence on mothers and masses.

Analyzing the TMC poll’s slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai’ (Bengal loves her daughter), Irani wondered if people would want the return of a regime that unleashes political violence on the people of the state.

“Will people vote for a daughter who unleashes violence on an 80-year-old mother? Will they vote for the daughter (whose party) hangs the BJP activists?

“The people of the state are waiting for ‘Asol Poribortan’ (real change),” he said.

Irani along with his cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan participated in a rally en route to the presentation of the nomination for Suvendu Adhikari from the high-profile Nandigram assembly seat.

Irani attacked the TMC government, saying that benefits from central schemes, including PM-Kisan yojana, could not reach the state’s poor.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night for the well-being of the masses and Didi is busy clicking pictures falsely claiming credit for various central plans.

“Didi is changing the names of the central schemes and claiming that they are his programs,” he said, launching a scathing attack on TMC’s supreme, which has already submitted the nomination of the Nandigram constituency.

