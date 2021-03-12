India Top Headlines

Mayawati Seeks High-Level Investigation into ‘Attack’ on Mamata Banerjee | India News

LUCK: On Friday, BSP Chairman Mayawati called the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram “unfortunate” and sought a high-level investigation into the incident by the Election Commission .

The BSP chief also urged members of her party in the forced-to-vote state to remain cautious.

On Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that she was attacked by “four-five men” in Nandigram, injuring her left leg, hours after she submitted her nomination from the seat for the next assembly elections. She has been hospitalized.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said: “West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Head of Congress Mamata Banerjee who was suddenly injured during the elections is very sad and unfortunate. I wish her a speedy recovery.

“At the same time, the Election Commission should take the matter seriously and conduct a high-level investigation into it. This is the BSP’s demand.”

In view of this incident, it is an appeal to all BSP candidates contesting the West Bengal elections, officials and workers to remain cautious, he said in another tweet.

Hours earlier, a Trinamool Congressional delegation met with the Electoral Commission and demanded a high-level investigation into the alleged attack on Banerjee.

The party delegation claimed that it was not an “unfortunate incident” but a conspiracy.

