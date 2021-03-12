Mamata’s Mild Hindutva vs. Suvendu’s Aggressive Hindutva Plays In Nandigram | India News

India Top Headlines

NANDIGRAM: “I am a daughter of a Hindu family,” affirmed Mamata Banerjee and continued to recite ‘Chandi Path’, an ode to Goddess Durga, as she walked the path of “gentle Hindutva” to woo the majority of Hindus in communion. divided. Nandigram on Wednesday.

By the time she was immobilized and confined to a hospital bed in Kolkata following an interview mishap that the TMC said was a conspiracy to “take her life” and the BJP a “well-written drama,” the TMC boss had visited 12 temples in two days.

Nandigram, who first made national headlines in the mid-2000s due to the anti-land acquisition agitation led by Banerjee, makes headlines again after West Bengal’s chief minister decided to confront her former protégé. Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP in December, on his own turf.

Banerjee visited 12 temples and a mazar, an Islamic mausoleum, during his campaign in Nandigram this week, which had to be interrupted after he was injured.

Adhikari, who claimed that Banerjee recited the ‘Chandi Path’ incorrectly, called the supreme TMC a “doctored Hindu who cannot wash away the sins of the policy of appeasement.”

Banerjee’s temple jumps and shloka chants at an election rally are seen as an effort to counter the BJP’s strong Hindutva push, as well as an attempt to mitigate criticism over its alleged Muslim bias.

“Don’t play the Hindu card with me,” he declared at Tuesday’s rally.

Nandigram has more than 30 percent Muslim population, which has remained solidly behind the TMC for the past decade. Adhikari is watching the majority of the rest, 70 percent, stepping up the fight for Hindu votes.

Adhikari has often said at his election rallies that he has complete faith in “70% of the electorate and does not care about the remaining 30%.”

Although top TMC leaders insisted that their visit to the temples was part of the party’s “inclusive policies,” their rival BJP said it was aimed at making a dent in the saffron party’s growing Hindu support base, as it had been realized that only Muslim votes were not enough to see her. through.

Initially, the ISF of Furfura Sharif’s cleric Abbas Siddiqui was to present a candidate for the seat as part of the left-led grand alliance, a move that could have split a significant portion of the Muslim vote. However, later the alliance agreed to leave the seat for the CPI (M) which sent its youth wing to DYFI state president Minakshi Mukherjee to the relief of the TMC.

“We do not believe in communal politics, unlike the BJP. Suvendu is a traitor and has forgotten all the ideals that he had learned in Congress and TMC. That is why he is trying to turn it into a struggle between Hindus and Muslims.” . We don’t have a religious agenda, “TMC senior deputy Saugato Roy told PTI.

Fighting back, Adhikari questioned the need for the prime minister to visit so many temples.

“She decided to compete from the seat because of 30 percent of the population of a specific community. You see the leaders who move with her in Nandigram and you will understand,” he told PTI.

“I am Hindu and I do not want to divide the communities. It is the TMC that is trying to drive a wedge between them with its policy of appeasement,” Adhikari added.

A high-ranking TMC leader in the district admitted that Muslim votes alone cannot guarantee the party’s victory in the seat.

“If Suvendu succeeds in consolidating the Hindu votes given the community-laden atmosphere in Nandigram, things could get difficult (for TMC),” he said.

According to TMC sources, TMC’s soft push for Hindutva may be something new in Nandigram, but it has been the party’s strategy following electoral setbacks in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s decision to organize ‘Brahmin Sammelan’, give subsidies to Sanatan Brahmins and extend financial assistance to Durga Puja committees were part of that carefully planned strategy, they said.

Elections in Bengal will be held in eight phases, starting with voting for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

TMC’s leadership responded to Adhikari’s claim, saying that the Banerjee temple visits were nothing new. His government, the party said, has been helping Durga Puja committees in the state with generous financial assistance for years, and the prime minister personally inaugurated many pandals.

“Both the TMC and the BJP are trying to communally polarize the state’s voters. We will resist it and fight for the rights of the masses,” said CPI (M) Purba Medinipur district secretary Niranjan Sihi.

Both TMC and BJP leaders admit that Nandigram is polarized in community.

The outbreaks first appeared after the 2013 panchayat elections, when elected Muslim members were assigned a prominent role in Zilla Parishads and the ruling party’s district unit, they said.

A massive Ram Navami procession in the area in 2016, in which many TMC workers participated, widened the rift.

The BJP, which barely had a presence in the area, made massive advances by obtaining more than 1.96 lakhs of votes in the 2016 by-elections for the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat under which the Nandigram assembly segment falls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP further consolidated its position, garnering over 5.34 lakhs of votes.

Local BJP leader Sabuj Pradhan said: “Nandigram is sitting in a powder keg, and only the appeasement policy of the TMC is responsible for it. If you deny the majority community their rights, you will have to face the consequences.”

Sheikh Sufiyan, Zilla Parishad’s vice president and Banerjee’s election agent, described the accusation that Hindus were denied government benefits as a campaign of “disinformation and division” by the BJP.

Nandigram Block 1 TMC President Swadesh Das said the BJP will receive a lesson in secularism at Nandigram.

“If the BJP believes that it will get all the Hindu votes, it is living in a fool’s paradise,” he said.

Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty feels that the BJP, in a way, has already become successful in making the TMC follow its line.

“The BJP may win or lose Nandigram, but it has succeeded in forcing the ruling TMC to follow its Hindutva line for votes,” he said.

