India Top Headlines

Maharashtra records more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases, 56 deaths | India News

MUMBAI: Maharashtra posted the highest one-day peak this year on the third day in a row on Friday with 15,817 new infections coming to light, a health official said.

The number of cases in the state increased to 22,82,191, while the death toll reached 52,723 with 56 new deaths.

The state had previously reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 of last year, after which new cases had dropped.

But a further increase in cases began last month, with the state registering 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

Up to 11,344 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, bringing total recoveries to 21,17,744.

There are 1,10,485 active cases.

The city of Pune recorded the highest 1,845 new cases, followed by 1,729 in Nagpur and 1,647 in Mumbai.

The Pune division, which comprises the civic bodies of Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, as well as the districts of Pune, Solapur and Satara, reported a total of 3,580 cases, the highest among divisions.

The number of cases in the Pune division so far stood at 5,53,064 and the death toll at 11,832.

Mumbai Covid-19 count increased to 3,40,290 and four deaths brought the death count to 11,523.

The wider division of Mumbai reported 3,137 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 7.52,986 and the death toll to 19,932.

The Nashik Division’s case count so far was 3,12,328 and the death toll at 5,357.

The Kolhapur Division has reported 1,20,859 cases and 4,084 deaths so far, while the Aurangabad Division’s case count stood at 88,467 and the death count at 2,085.

The Latur division has reported 90,774 cases so far and 2,557 deaths.

Akola’s division has reported 1,14,655 cases, while 1,893 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

The Nagpur division has reported 2,48,912 infections and 4,893 deaths so far.

With 97,274 tests conducted Thursday, the state has so far analyzed 1,73,10,586 samples for coronavirus.

There are 5,42,693 people in home quarantine, while 4,884 are in institutional quarantine.

Of the 56 deaths reported on Friday, 32 occurred in the past 48 hours, eight in the past week, and 16 deaths occurred in the period leading up to the past week.

The Covid-19 figures from Maharashtra are as follows: positive cases: 22,82,191, new cases: 15,817, death toll: 52,723, discharged: 21,17,744, active cases: 1,10,485, people evaluated so far: 1,73,10,586.

Times of India