India is now an “electoral autocracy”, says Sitaram Yechury | India News
NEW DELHI: CPI (M) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that India is now an “electoral autocracy” in response to media reports on the Swedish Institute’s democracy report that demoted India.
“Modi-directed government in India it has used laws on sedition, defamation and the fight against terrorism to silence critics. India’s level of liberal democracy dropped sharply from its peak in 2013. What a shame, “he quoted the report as saying.
This comes after another global report by a US government funded NGO, Freedom House downgraded India’s status from “free” to “partially free” and claimed that “political rights and civil liberties have been eroded in India since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014. ”
