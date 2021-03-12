India Top Headlines

India briefs BRICS nations on the priorities of its presidency | India News

NEW DELHI: India briefed other BRICS nations on Thursday on the priorities and agenda of its presidency this year.

India’s BRICS Sherpa Sanjay Bhattacharyya welcomed BRICS country ambassadors to India for lunch on Thursday and briefed them on the priorities and timing of India’s BRICS Presidency, the Ministry of Affairs spokesperson tweeted. Exteriors, Anurag Srivastava.

Last month, BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas held their first meeting under the Indian presidency, during which the country presented its priorities in 2021 under the theme “BRICS at 15.”

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are part of BRICS.

