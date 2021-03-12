India Top Headlines

Farmers Urge Bengal Voters to Defeat BJP: Key Developments | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting the three core farm laws on Friday appealed to West Bengal farmers, who will go to the polls in eight phases later this month, to defeat the BJP. They said a defeat would force the BJP-led NDA government in the Center to repeal agricultural marketing laws.

These are the key developments of the day:

1. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body that brings together more than 40 farmers’ unions, urged farmers and others in West Bengal not to vote for the BJP in the upcoming elections. The SKM said the electoral defeat will force the BJP-led government in the Center to repeal the three agricultural laws. “We do not support any party or tell people who to vote for, but our only appeal is that the BJP should be taught a lesson,” SKM leader Yogendra Yadav told reporters. The SKM also issued a letter urging farmers in the state not to vote for the saffron party. Social activist Medha Patkar, while accusing the BJP of trying to “sell the country” to a few companies, also urged people to exercise their right to vote with caution. Condemning the Center for “insulting” the farmers’ uproar, Patkar said that even the British occupiers had not resorted to acts that the current government was permitted to do. He welcomed the adoption of a resolution against agricultural laws in the West Bengal assembly.

2. In a relief for passengers, the Western Railway resumed scheduled special train services, which were affected due to the agitation of farmers in Punjab, an official said. Western Railway, in a statement, notified that all trains will now run on their scheduled routes and times, as the affected railways at Jandiala in Punjab were declared fit for train movement on Thursday. Due to the agitation of farmers in Punjab, the movement of trains was affected at Jandiala station for several days and some special trains of the Western Railway were canceled, diverted, short or short finished, according to the statement. The zonal railway also urged passengers to take note of this train restoration and plan their journey accordingly.

3. Rajasthan Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot hoped that Mahatma Gandhi’s message would “shake the conscience” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he would make a decision on the three agricultural laws. Gehlot marked a march here on the 91st anniversary of the Dandi March carried out by Gandhi. The prime minister marked a padyatra (walking march) from the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to recreate Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi Yatra. “Narendra Modi himself is signaling Dandi March from the Sabarmati Ashram to commemorate this day. I hope that Gandhiji’s message shakes his conscience and he can make any decision (on agricultural laws) tonight. I will be very happy and the people of him country will be happy, “Gehlot told reporters here. He said it is “regrettable” that the central government maintains a “stubborn attitude” towards farmers who played a role in the freedom struggle. “I say over and over again that governments should never be stubborn, governments should always bow to the public, to ‘Janata Janardan,’ to the voters,” Gehlot said.

4. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary criticized the BJP-led central government for its stance on the farmers’ protest on the Delhi borders, saying the dispensation is unable to see the problems of the farmers. farmers. Chaudhary was speaking at a Kisan panchayat in the city of Bhojpur, according to a party statement. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said: “Instead of bringing society together, they talk about the communal riots of 2013 every time they visit western UP.” “They cannot see the problems of the farmers. The government is inhumane,” Chaudhary claimed. The RLD vice president accused the BJP of trying to divide society. “The BJP wants to divide society but now farmers of all castes and communities are aware of their intentions. No one can fool them,” he added.

5. Haryana farmers blocked traffic in Jind and Hisar while some of them protested in front of the residence of the ruling MLA party, a day after a vote of no confidence focused on the farmers’ issue was defeated in the state assembly. A group of farmers held a protest in Sirsa and Jind to protest against Haryana lawmakers who had not supported the motion of no confidence. The protesting farmers also blocked the Hisar-Jind highway for some time and launched slogans against the state government. A large number of farmers held a protest in front of the Prem Nagar residence of the ruler BJP Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, objecting to a comment made by him in the state assembly. The protesters claimed that Goel had made some indirect comment in the context of farmers. On Wednesday, members of Congress had rushed to the Chamber Well to object to Goel’s comment as he spoke about the motion of no confidence filed against the BJP-JJP government by the main opposition party. The protesting farmers also said that they will not allow the BJP and JJP MLAs into their villages to address any public gatherings because they were not pressuring the Center to repeal the three farm laws.

6. A Delhi court extended by three days the provisional protection against arrest granted to climate activist Shubham Kar Chaudhari, a co-defendant along with Disha Ravi and others in connection with his alleged participation in the exchange of a “toolkit” in the social networks related to the protest of farmers. Additional session judge Dharmender Rana granted relief after police requested a postponement of proceedings related to an advance bond filed by Chaudhari in the matter. He was recently granted a transit bond by the Goa Court of the Bombay High Court. During the brief hearing, the police urged the court to postpone the matter until March 15, when the requests for early bail filed by co-defendants Disha Ravi and Shantanu Mukul are scheduled for hearing. No enforcement action will be taken against the defendant until the next hearing date, the court ordered, after the defendant informed the judge that the protection obtained by the higher court was scheduled to end on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)

