Drowned by emotion, Judge Indu Malhotra retires from SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Judge Indu Malhotra, the first female lawyer to be directly appointed as a Supreme Court Justice, sat on the bench as a judge for the last time on Friday, but was unable to complete her speech thanking college members, overwhelmed from emotions that almost brought tears to her eyes.

While choking after saying that “I am retiring with great satisfaction to have contributed to the system to the fullest extent”, CJI SA Bobde said “I have not seen a better judge than Judge Malhotra. I can understand your feelings and emotions right now and we will hear his full speech some other day. ”

Attorney General KK Venugopal said that Judge Malhotra was one of the greatest judges the SC has ever produced and that she retired “too quickly” when she could have easily continued for another 10 years. Recalling his famous dissenting point of view in the CS trial allowing the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple, Venugopal said that he did a great job of reminding the judiciary about morality. constitutional in his dissenting judgment.

South Carolina Bar Association President Vikas Singh said there was no reason why India should not raise the retirement age of South Carolina judges to 70. “Although Judge Malhotra is irreplaceable, I ask the CJI to take the necessary measures to fill the vacancy caused by her retirement with another judge,” he said.

CJI Bobde said that Judge Malhotra was meticulously hard-working as an advocate and brought these qualities to the stand and was always thorough with cases. He said Judge Malhotra was a role model for younger defenders. “My defender daughter, who had helped Malhotra when she was practicing as lead attorney, had told me a certain opinion. These days she doesn’t wonder where a certain opinion is obtained from. Later, when I spoke with Judge Malhotra, I met with the same point of view. That’s the kind of role model Malhotra is. ”

With his retirement, the CS remains with a single woman Judge in Justice Indira Banerjee. Indu Malhotra was appointed a judge on April 27, 2018 and would retire on March 13, 2021, after a term of less than three years, one of the shortest of the eight female judges who have been appointed to the CS since 1950. .

