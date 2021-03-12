India Top Headlines

Daily Covid-19 Cases Rise, India Records 23,285 New Infections | India News

NEW DELHI: India recorded 23,285 cases of coronavirus infection in one day, the highest in around 78 days, bringing the total Covid-19 case count to 1,13,08,846, according to data from the Health Ministry of the Union updated on Friday.

The death toll rose to 1,58,306 with 117 new deaths daily, the updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The total number of active cases increased to 1.97,237, which now represents 1.74% of all infections, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.86%.

On December 24, 24,712 new infections were reported in a 24-hour span.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,09,53,303, while the fatality rate is 1.40 percent, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, a total of 22,49,98,638 samples have been analyzed as of March 11, and 7,40,345 samples were analyzed on Thursday.

Reference page