Covid-19: Maharashtra vaccinates 80,705 people in the last 24 hours | India News

MUMBAI: Maharashtra vaccinated 80,705 people in the past 24 hours against the coronavirus, according to the Maharashtra health department on Friday.

Of the total number of vaccinations during the last 24 hours, the Covishield vaccine was administered to 79,748 and the Covaxin vaccine to 957. With this, the total number of vaccinated in the state amounts to 24,34,966.

On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health, during its weekly press conference, raised concerns about the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, saying that the reduction in testing, tracing, and the lack of appropriate Covid behaviors have caused an increase in active cases in the state.

“We are very concerned about Maharashtra. This is a serious matter. This has two lessons: do not take the virus for granted and if we are to remain Covid free then we must follow appropriate Covid behavior,” said the member (Health) Said NITI Aayog Dr. VK Paul.

Echoing a similar comment, ICMR CEO Balram Bhargava said that Maharashtra has shown a worrying trend.

“The mutant strain has not been found to be incriminating in this increase in cases. It is simply related to reduced testing, track and trace and inappropriate behavior by Covid and large congregations,” he said.

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said yesterday that strict lockdown measures will be applied in some parts of the state to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A complete shutdown was announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15-21 in view of the increase in infections.

According to official data, Maharashtra recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest one-day peak this year, bringing the state’s number of cases to 22.66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state.

