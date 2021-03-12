India Top Headlines

Center proposes that the registration not be renewed for 15 years plus government vehicles and PSUs from April 2022 | India News

NEW DELHI: The Highway Transportation Ministry issued a draft notice on Friday proposing to halt the renewal of all government vehicles that would turn 15 in April next year. This will pave the way for the mandatory scrapping of such vehicles, which TOI had reported on January 26.

Under the draft notification, the proposed change will apply to all older vehicles owned by central and state government departments, local governments, including municipalities and panchayats, state transportation companies, power supply units, and others. autonomous bodies under the central and state governments.

TOI reported on Friday how all these vehicles will be the first slot to be mandatorily eliminated and how the motor vehicle law empowers the ministry of road transport to decide the useful life of a vehicle and specify the age beyond which it cannot be renew registration.

While chairing a review meeting on the progress of the proposed vehicle scrapping policy on January 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed the road transport ministry to present the rule for the mandatory scrapping of government vehicles that have more than 15 years, which was reported for the first time. by the TOI.

The sources said that although the number of such vehicles owned by the government will not be huge, the decision will send a message on how the Center will give a big push for the voluntary disposal of old and polluting vehicles. They added that the ministry will soon present more notifications to implement the scrapping policy, which was announced in the Budget.

