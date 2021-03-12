India Top Headlines

Center Discusses Single-Use Plastic Ban Next Year | India News

NEW DELHI: In order to make India free of single-use plastic by next year, the Center proposed a two-phase ban on such items from January 1, 2022. It issued a draft notice specifying the timelines of the tiered plan so you don’t. they do not affect small businesses and traders. To address the threat of huge uncollected plastic waste across the country, the Center has also decided to increase the thickness of polyethylene bags from 50 microns to 120 microns as of September 30 this year. Currently, polyethylene bags smaller than 50 microns are banned in the country.

The manufacture, import, storage, distribution, sale and use of all single-use plastic products will be prohibited under the amended rules prior to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on August 15, 2022. The project The notification body also defined for the first time ‘single-use’ plastic and identified the items to be banned in two phases.

“A notice is issued for comments from interested parties. It will be taken into consideration by the Center after sixty days from the date of notification (March 11), ”said an official.

While the use of certain items, including plastic flags, plastic balloon sticks, and candy sticks will be prohibited as of January 1, 2022, the use of plates, cups, glasses, silverware such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrappers / packaging films. around candy boxes; invitations cards; Cigarette packs and shakers will be banned from July 1, 2022.

It will be the responsibility of local urban agencies and gram panchayats to coordinate the waste management system. “The items to be removed first are those whose alternatives are readily available,” the official said.

