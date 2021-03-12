Ayurveda closely linked to the respect that Indian culture gives to the environment: PM Modi | India News
NEW DELHI: Noting that Ayurveda can rightly be described as a holistic human science, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the situation created by Covid-19 presents an appropriate time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become more popular globally and there is growing interest in they.
Opening the 4th Global Ayurveda Festival via video conference here, he said that Ayurveda is closely related to the respect that Indian culture gives to nature and the environment.
“It could rightly be described as a holistic human science, from plants to dishes. From issues of physical strength to mental well-being, the impact and influence of Ayurveda and traditional medicine is immense,” he said.
Participants from more than 25 countries attend the Global Ayurveda Festival.
“These are great signs. It shows a growing interest in Ayurveda and traditional forms of medicine. From this forum, I would like to acknowledge the efforts of all those who work in Ayurveda around the world. Their passion and persistence will benefit all of humanity. , ” he said.
The Prime Minister said that Ayurveda deals with many aspects and ensures good health and long life.
Referring to an article he read, the prime minister said it was referring to turmeric, ginger and other spices whose demand is increasing in the context of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
“The current situation presents an appropriate time for Ayurveda and traditional medicines to become even more popular around the world. There is a growing interest in them. The world is seeing how modern and traditional medicines are important in promoting well-being. People are realizing the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in strengthening immunity. People are making ‘kaadha’, basil and black pepper an integral part of their lives, “he said.
Prime Minister Modi said that India has great potential in wellness tourism.
“There are many types of tourism today. But what India especially offers you is ‘wellness tourism’. At the core of wellness tourism is the principle of: treat disease, promote wellness. And when I talk about wellness tourism, its strongest pillar is Ayurveda, “he said.
“On behalf of the government, I assure full support to the world of Ayurveda. India has established the National Ayush Mission. The National AYUSH Mission has been promoting AYUSH medical systems through cost-effective AYUSH services,” he added.
He noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the launch of a global center for traditional medicine in India.
“It is a welcome position for students from different countries to come to India to study Ayurveda.”
The festival will take place virtually between March 12 and 19. It will feature lectures by 35 internationally renowned scientists and more than 150 Indian scientists.
