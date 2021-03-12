India Top Headlines

Application of the Center to help beneficiaries under the Food Security Act, track migration | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center on Friday launched a “Mera Ration” mobile app, which can be used by 82 million million beneficiaries under the National Food Safety Act to get live details of their entitlement to subsidized cereal grains, location from the nearest ration store, past transactions, and also to raise any issues. The app will also help the government to assess the migration of a large part of the labor force in the unorganized sector by analyzing the trend from where they are withdrawing their subsidized food grains.

The app was launched by Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey to help beneficiaries of the “One Nation One Ration Card” (ONORC) program, which already covers 69 million million people who are eligible for highly subsidized cereal grains. Migrant beneficiaries can also use the app to record their migration data. The app is currently available in Hindi and English, but the ministry plans to make it available in other regional languages ​​as well.

Officials said they have estimated that a maximum of 7-8% of identified beneficiaries will eventually use ration card portability at any given time. The app will integrate with other government initiatives to track labor force migration.

The ONORC scheme is now in implementation in all states and UT, except Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Assam. Pandey said these states will also implement the scheme in the coming months, allowing recipients to obtain their rights at any ration store across the country, regardless of their permanent place of residence.

The Food Ministry said that currently an average of around 1.5 to 1.6 crore of portability transactions is recorded each month under the ONORC scheme. He said that during Covid, 15.4 million rupees of this type were held in all states. The sources said that most of these transactions take place within the same districts or states. But once all the states are on board, the amount of interstate transactions will appear.

Pandey said that while only four states had joined the scheme as of August 2019, now 32 states / UTs are on board. He added that there have been significant reforms in the specific Public Distribution System in the last seven years, either to achieve the digitization of 100% of the ration cards or 91% of the planting of Aadhaar ration cards or the advancement of the 92% in the installation of e-PoS in stores with fair prices. .

In response to a query, the food secretary also said that the government does not have any plans to change the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Safety Law.

