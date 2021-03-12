After 30 years, machines to replace the artisans to carve marble for the temple of Ram | India News

India Top Headlines

AYODHYA: For three decades, the artisans who diligently cut the marble at Ramjanmabhoomi Nirmaan Karyashala have been the most captivating image of the temple movement in Ayodhya. But soon, the noise of the chisel will cease in the workshop to give way to the high-tech machines at the Ramjanmabhoomi construction site to speed up the carving and polishing with more delicacy and grandeur. And these ubiquitous artisans, mostly from Gujarat, who were relentless in their effort even as the hope of the temple crusaders faded, will become history.

Temple Trust officials told TOI that the construction committee has set a strict deadline and that the deployment of machines was unavoidable to ensure speed. “Marble carvings take two years to complete and the artisans, although standard bearers of the temple, cannot deliver that quickly,” said Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the Ram Mandir Trust. Speaking to TOI, Anubhai Sompura, who oversees the work on the karyashala, said: “Carving and cutting of marble was stopped. Now only stones are cleaned. ”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad had established the stone carving workshop in Ayodhya two years before the demolition of the Babri mosque and successfully mobilized donations across the country for temple construction, even as the BJP turned it into an emotional election notice board.

“In recent months, Rajasthan’s marble supply has been a trickle due to the green court’s guidelines on mining. We are in talks with the authorities to speed up supplies. In addition, we have been told that advanced machines that can cut and carve marble quickly are coming soon. ”

During the recent temple construction committee meeting at Faizabad Circuit House, members were unequivocal about the deployment of high-tech machines to speed up work and meet deadlines. At least 50% of the stones are still uncut, an official said.

Trust sources said backfill work on the temple’s foundation would begin next month even as excavation and debris clearance continues in full swing.

