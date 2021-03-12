Advance bypasses the seventh round of talks with China | India News
NEW DELHI: India and China held their seventh round of diplomatic talks for disengagement throughout LAC in eastern Ladakh with the government pressing Beijing, after the process was completed in the Pangong Tso area, to resolve the pending issues in the remaining areas.
However, there was no indication of any early breakthrough. According to India, the two sides reviewed the situation throughout LAC in the western sector and held discussions on the remaining issues, while agreeing that the completion of the disengagement in Pangong Tso provided a “good basis” for the two sides to they will work towards an early resolution of these remaining problems.
However, China was not as forthcoming as it simply stated in its reading that India and China had a “sincere” exchange of views on promoting the resolution of other problems in the border areas between China and India.
“Both parties agreed to implement the five-point consensus reached by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs at the Moscow meeting and the spirit of the telephone conversation between them on February 25, to stabilize and control the border situation and avoid relapses. The two sides agreed to continue dialogue and communication through diplomatic and military channels, hold the next round of senior commanders meeting at an early time to further reduce the situation on the ground, and jointly maintain the hard-won peace and tranquility. effort in the country. border areas, ”Beijing said in its reading. Unlike China, which says the border issue should not be allowed to get in the way of the overall development of ties, India has argued that early disengagement in the remaining areas will allow the two countries to work to reduce escalation in the east. of Ladakh and pave the way. way to advance in bilateral relations.
