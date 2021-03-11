India Top Headlines

TMC Postpones Manifesto Release Following ‘Attack’ on Mamata Banerjee | India News

CALCUTTA: The Trinamool Congress postponed the publication of its manifesto for the upcoming elections in West Bengal on Wednesday, following the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party leaders said.

Banerjee, the party president, was scheduled to publish the manifesto on Thursday afternoon at her residence in Kalighat.

“The publication of the manifesto has been postponed for the time being. It will be published after Mamata Banerjee recovers and returns home. Although our manifesto is ready, there is no possibility of publishing it without it,” said a senior TMC leader.

The chief minister is currently in treatment at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with an injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

She alleged on Wednesday night that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four or five men who pushed her, as well as hitting her car door, causing injuries.

Banerjee had published the party’s list of 291 candidates on March 5.

West Bengal will vote in eight phases, starting on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

