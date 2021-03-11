TMC Leaders To Meet With Election Commission Over Mamata Attack: Partha Chatterjee | India News

India Top Headlines

The injured CM Mamata Banerjee was hospitalized Wednesday. She was injured in her left leg during an alleged attack after she submitted her Nandigram nomination papers.

CALCUTTA: Trinamool Congressional Leader Partha Chatterjee has said that the party will raise the incident of the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with the Election Commission on Thursday.

“Those who are cowards have been constantly trying to stop Mamata, but no one could stop her, today’s incident shows that the attack on Mamta Banerjee was a conspiracy, first the law and order of the Additional Director General of Police was changed ( ADG) of the state, after the state’s Director General of Police was removed, now this incident happened, “Partha Chatterjee told reporters outside the hospital where Mamata Banerjee was admitted.

“We (TMC party leaders) have decided that tomorrow we will go to the Electoral Commission and keep this matter before the constitutional authority,” he added.

The West Bengal prime minister suffered “severe bone injuries” to her left foot and ankle, as well as contusions and injuries to her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to her initial medical examination report.

Banerjee was taken to Kolkata SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram, where she was campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. They took her to the hospital on a stretcher.

The chief minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she presented her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that some unidentified people pushed her during her election campaign yesterday.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, the Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting on March 27, with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The vote count will take place on May 2.