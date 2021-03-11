India Top Headlines

The first CO of the Rafale squad in Ambala was abruptly transferred to Shillong | India News

NEW DELHI: The commanding officer of the IAF’s 1st Rafale Fighter Squadron has been suddenly transferred to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) headquarters in Shillong, in a move that has surprised the force.

Group Captain Harkirat Singh will be replaced by Group Captain Rohit Kataria as the CO of Squadron 17 ‘Golden Arrows’ at Ambala airbase, according to the order issued by the IAF on Wednesday, the sources said.

“It is very unusual for a CO from a fighter squadron to be transferred within six to seven months after the new aircraft, and also the Rafales, are incorporated into the IAF. Also, Squad 17 only has 11 of its full complement of 18 Rafales so far, ”said an officer.

Within hours of TOI sending a questionnaire to IAF headquarters regarding the sudden transfer of Captain Singh Group, the force declared that the second Rafale squad would meet at Hasimara Air Base (West Bengal) at the EAC mid April.

The IAF maintained that the Singh Group Captain’s position at the EAC was “part of a regular change” in force, emphasizing that the officer’s experience with the Rafale induction at Ambala is planned to be used for a similar induction “in the EAC.

Falcons 101 Squadron at Hasimara Air Base is scheduled to source the second batch of 18 Rafales under the Rs 59,000 crore deal signed with France for 36 of the omnidirectional jets in September 2016, as previously reported by TOI.

Group Captain Singh, by the way, was awarded the nation’s third highest peacetime gallantry medal, the Shaurya Chakra, for showing exceptional courage when landing a MiG-21 ‘Bison’ despite critical emergence from “a damaged engine” during a practice interception sortie in September 2008.

Group Captain Singh had led the “core” induction team of Rafale pilots, flight engineers and technicians in France. Group captains Singh and Kataria were also among the pilots who had flown the first five Rafales to Ambala in July last year. The Rafales were formally inducted into the IAF at a ceremony in Ambala the following September.

Since then, 11 of the 36 Rafales have arrived in India, with another batch scheduled to land next month. All 36 will be delivered in April 2022.

The 4.5 generation Rafales, which have a combat range of 780 km to 1,650 km depending on the nature of the mission without air refueling, have added a much-needed offensive strike to the IAF.

The Rafales, which can also drop nuclear bombs, are armed with long-range weapons such as ‘Scalp’ air-to-ground cruise missiles with a range of over 300 km. -air missiles, which with an attack range of 120 to 150 km can surpass any missile that can currently be launched by Pakistani or Chinese aircraft.

The IAF also ordered “Hammer” precision-guided air-to-ground munitions for the Rafales, in an agreement that was reached last year amid the ongoing military confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh.

Times of India