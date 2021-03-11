India Top Headlines

Tamil Nadu Polls: Sasikala’s nephew Dhinakaran to compete in Kovilpatti | India News

NEW DELHI: The head of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran, will participate in the Kovilpatti assembly elections this time, instead of RK Nagar.

Information Minister Kadambur C Raju of AIADMK will take over.

C Raju, won the Kovilpatti seat in the 2011 and 2016 elections, which has been a stronghold of AIADMK for at least two decades.

Dhinakaran, is the nephew of the former prime minister of Tamil Nadu, the confidant of the late J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala.

He obtained a decisive mandate in the 2017 bypoll, following the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016.

Earlier on Thursday, he stated that “Amma’s true supporters will join us and Amma’s party (AIADMK) will be taken back.”

Followed by Dhinakaran, the disqualified MLA C Jayanthi Padmanaban has been sent from the Gudiyattam, where she was elected in 2016.

Dhinakaran has also presented candidates at Edappadi (Pookadai N Sekar) and Bodinayakanur (M Muthusamy). They are the constituencies of Prime Minister K Palaniswami and Senior Deputy Minister O Panneerselvam, respectively.

More disqualified MLAs, including M Kothandapani, TA Ezhumalai and S Mariappan Kennedy, have been re-elected from Thiruporur, Poonamallee (reserved) and Manamadurai (reserved) from where they were elected in 2016.

They are among 18 MLAs that were disqualified three years ago.

Former Tirupur Mayor A Visalakshi has been dispatched from the South Tirupur constituency.

Expelled from AIADMK MLA, MSR Rajavarman who joined the AMMK earlier in the day has been nominated from his Sattur constituency.

Following the disqualification of ‘Ehirkottai’ SG Subramanian in 2017, Rajavarman was elected by the ruling party. Then he won the May 2019 bypoll.

However, due to his reported ‘differences’ with Minister KT Rajenthra Balaji, the AIADMK did not re-run him and instead appointed RK Ravichandran, Eastern District Secretary of Virudhunagar, as their Sattur candidate.

Upset that he was not nominated by Sattur, Rajavarman joined the AMMK.

Incidentally, a few days ago SG Subramanian rejoined the AIADMK after presenting an apology for siding with Dhinakaran.

On Wednesday, the AMMK published its first list of 15 candidates. The disqualified legislators, P Palaniappan (former minister and envoy of Pappireddipatti), NG Parthiban (Sholinghur), RR Murugan (Harur), M Rengasamy (Papanasam in Thanjavur district) were among the candidates who found a place on the top list.

(With contributions from the agency)

Times of India