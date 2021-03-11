PM Narendra Modi Releases the e-Book Version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagavad Gita | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the e-Book version of Swami Chidbhavananda’s Bhagavad Gita on Thursday. The prime minister released the book via video conference.
Swami Chidbhavanandaji is the founder of the Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram in Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu. He is the author of 186 books and has many literary compositions to his credit.
Launching the book, the prime minister said: “The Gita makes us think. It inspires us to question. It encourages debate and keeps our minds open. Anyone who takes inspiration from the Gita will always be compassionate by nature and democratic in temperament.”
The prime minister also addressed the issue of Aatmnirbhar Bharat, saying that in the recent past, when the world needed medicine, India did its best to provide it. India is honored that Made in India vaccines are circulating around the world. We want to heal as well as help humanity, he said.
This is exactly what Gita teaches us, he added.
According to Prime Minister Modi, the essence of Aatmnirbhar Bharat is to create wealth and values, not only for ourselves, but for humanity in general. We believe that an Aatmnirbhar Bharat is good for the world, he concluded.
