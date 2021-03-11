PM Modi’s mother receives the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine | India News

India Top Headlines

Happy to share that my mother took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and m… https://t.co/waWuwyMtQs – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1615451121000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.“Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate the people around her who are eligible to receive the vaccine,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The prime minister had taken his first dose of the vaccine at the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on March 1.

“I took my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS. It is remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in a short time to strengthen the global fight against Covid-19,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was implemented on January 16, 2021 and vaccination of frontline workers (PDA) began on February 2. The next phase of vaccination against Covid-19 began on March 1 for those over the age of 60 and for people aged 45 and over with specific comorbid conditions.

So far, up to 2,52,89,693 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, the Union Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.