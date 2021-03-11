India Top Headlines

PM Modi, Amit Shah Lacked Courtesy to Ask About Mamata’s Health, TMC Says | India News

NEW DELHI: The war of words between ruling TMC and his main rival, the BJP in West Bengal, continues over the injury suffered by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram when she went to Haldia to submit a nomination for the next elections to the assembly in the state.

While both sides have approached the Election Commission to demand a detailed investigation into the reasons for Supreme TMC’s injury, their party members have now attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, for not asking about their well-being.

On Thursday, the TMC claimed that PM Modi and Amit Shah “lacked the courtesy” to ask about Mamata Banerjee’s health. The party’s general secretary, Partha Chatterjee, told the media in Calcutta that the two heavyweights of the BJP would have taken a few minutes to call and inquire about the welfare of the supreme TMC, but neither of them made an effort.

Emphasizing that the Election Commission should “take note” of the security breach and “attack on Banerjee”, veteran TMC MP Sougata Roy said that some BJP leaders had shared provocative posts and memes on social media about the CM, before of his visit to Nandigram.

Referring to Modi’s claim: “Didi’s skating is destined to fall in Nandigram” during his recent Brigade rally here, Roy said: “Such comments show how crude, rude and insipid the BJP leaders are.”

“The comment has a completely different meaning now. The prime minister should not have said such things,” said the Lok Sabha MP.

Alluding to Banerjee’s electric scooter ride from his residence to Nabanna and back as a sign of protest against the fuel surge, the prime minister had said his two-wheeler will overturn in Nandigram, where he has crossed swords with his ex. assistant and leader of the BJP. Suvendu Adhikari.

Chatterjee further said the party has asked activists and supporters across the state to exercise restraint and not organize protests against the Banerjee attack, as that would make people uncomfortable.

Hundreds of TMC supporters held demonstrations, blocked roads and raised anti-BJP slogans in various parts of the state on Thursday against the alleged attack on the CM.

During the day a fight had broken out between members of the two parties at Birulia Bazaar in Nandigram, where the head of TMC had fallen and suffered injuries to her left leg and waist.

Following the incident in Nandigram, a TMC delegation met with Election Commission officials in Kolkata on Thursday and later claimed that “the Election Commission did nothing despite reports of a possible attack on Banerjee.”

Claiming that the attack was a “deep-seated conspiracy to take the life of the TMC supreme,” party leaders said anti-social elements have been mobilized from neighboring states by the BJP in Nandigram to unleash violence.

The EC cannot shirk responsibility as it is in charge of the law and order situation in West Bengal, which is at the polls, they said.

The EC objected to TMC’s allegations, saying it was full of innuendo.

On the other hand, the BJP dismissed the TMC’s accusations. He wrote a letter to the Election Commission demanding a detailed investigation into the incident.

In the letter written to the West Bengal electoral director on Thursday, BJP leaders expressed shock at the incident. Calling Mamata’s injury “unfortunate,” the letter reads: “We are surprised to see on television that the Honorable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured while in the Nandigram assembly constituency, where she alleged that some people pushed her .

The letter said that it was a very serious accusation that affected the security of the CM. They said that BJP leaders expressed concern and said how such an incident could have occurred, especially when the director of security and the additional director of security were present at the scene. “Police personnel in Nandigram today number in the thousands, which makes the gap even more alarming,” he said.

The BJP leaders asked the EC to order a detailed investigation into the incident. They also demanded that the video footage be available in the public domain to clarify matters.

Times of India