India Top Headlines

Mamata’s tests found injuries to the ankle, right shoulder and neck: doctor | India News

CALCUTTA: Preliminary medical tests performed on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries to the left ankle and foot, and injuries to the right shoulder, forearm and neck, said a senior physician at SSKM state hospital.

Doctors at the hospital decided to keep a close eye on Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and shortness of breath since the alleged attack in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipore district early in the evening for the next 48 hours. He said.

Trinamool’s head of Congress has a mild fever and has been transferred to a special ward in the hospital’s VVIP Woodburn Block shortly after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

“We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. More tests will need to be done and after assessing her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment,” said a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee. PTI.

Doctors X-rayed the chief minister as soon as they took her there from Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

He is undergoing treatment in the special cabin 12.5 of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital. The state government has assembled a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of a cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery physician, an orthopedist, and a physician.

Banerjee suffered injuries to her left leg and waist when she fell to the ground after she was allegedly pushed by evil strangers while campaigning for the assembly elections in Nandigram.

Previously, Banerjee had submitted his nomination to contest the next assembly elections from the Nandigram seat.

Times of India