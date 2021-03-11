India Top Headlines

Mamata has a bone injury, can now campaign in a wheelchair | India News

CALCUTTA: One day after sustaining a foot injury after allegedly being “pushed against her car by four or five people” during a campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday, the Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, with her left foot in a cast, threw a video message from a hospital in which he assured his “party workers, brothers and sisters” that, if necessary, he would launch the election campaign in a wheelchair.

Trinamool tried to link the “major security breach” in Nandigram with the removal of “competent police officers” by the Election Commission.

The survey panel has delegated its special observer Ajay Nayek and special police observer Vivek Dubey to visit Nandigram on Friday for an independent on-the-spot investigation. The preliminary report sent to DGP P Nirajnayan by the district administration on Thursday mentions “crowd control failures”.

Mamata injured her left foot during a campaign at Birulia Nandigram and was rushed to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where a team of doctors diagnosed on Thursday that it was “a bone injury” but ruled out a fracture. CM also has a low sodium count, they said. Mamata spent the day with her left foot in a cast. There is a chance that he could go home in “two or three days,” his doctors said.

The CM said the same in its video message. “I will be back in the next two or three days. There will be a problem with my leg, so I may have to use a wheelchair, but I will manage. I got hurt a lot. There is a leg injury, there is an injury to the ligament. I felt a headache and chest pain. I was standing on the foot of the bed, waving to people. There was a push. The door slammed on my leg. It hit me, “he said.

Trinamool Secretary General Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien noted in a letter to the state executive director that the incident occurred within 24 hours after the EC removed Virendra from the position of DGP. . “The Bengal BJP published a post showing Mamata Banerjee injured on March 8. The EC removed the state DGP the same day,” O’Brien said, trying to build a case of “conspiracy” and highlighting the alleged failure of the voting panel to ensure adequate security for the “only female CM in the country.”

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy said the party wanted the EC to “institute an impartial investigation.” Minister Firhad Hakim wondered why the EC was “dragging its feet” now when the Union Ministry of the Interior had been so proactive in taking action against three IPS officers after the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda left. attacked on his way to Diamond Harbor last December.

BJP’s Sisir Bajoria’s response to that was the reason why the police had not been able to identify the culprits for even 24 hours since they allegedly pushed Mamata. “Category Z security consists of three bells … This is a serious infraction. Where was the ambulance that should have been following the CM convoy?” he said, pointing to the “many loose ends” in Trinamool’s version

