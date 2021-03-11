India Top Headlines

Mamata Banerjee stable; doctors for more tests | India News

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is receiving treatment at a Calcutta state hospital following the alleged attack on her in Nandigram, is now “stable” and doctors plan to conduct a series of medical tests, including a CT scan. scan, to assess the extent of his injury, sources at the facility said Thursday.

Preliminary medical tests conducted in Banerjee late Wednesday night found severe bone injuries to his left ankle and foot, and injuries to his right shoulder, forearm and neck, they said.

“They put a temporary band-aid on his left ankle and will do several blood tests. His ECG report was fine.

“Banerjee is stable now. She will be under observation for the next 48 hours. A CT scan can be done during the day. We will examine her again and decide on our next treatment. Her fever has subsided,” a doctor from SSKM Hospital told PTI. .

The state government put together a nine-member team to treat Banerjee, and doctors X-rayed the chief minister as soon as they took her to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday night.

Banerjee suffered injuries to her left leg and waist when she fell to the ground after she was allegedly pushed by evil strangers while campaigning for the assembly elections in Nandigram.

He is undergoing treatment in special booth 12.5 of the Woodburn Block of SSKM Hospital.

The supreme of TMC had presented its nomination on Wednesday to contest the next elections to the assembly from the seat of Nandigram.

