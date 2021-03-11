India Top Headlines

Isro targets 7 more launches from India in 2021 | India News

BENGALURU: Since the pandemic has engulfed 2020, Isro is targeting at least seven more launches, including the unmanned Gaganyaan mission, from India this year, while PSU New Space India Limited (NSIL) plans to launch a satellite via a foreign launch provider.

Of the six non-Gaganyaan to be launched from the Sriharikota spaceport, three will be for Earth observation, including one for ocean surveys, a remote sensing satellite, a commercial launch and a navigation satellite (see graphic).

A scientific satellite to study the Sun (Aditya-L1) that was initially targeted for this year will not happen. And, among the launch vehicles, in addition to the PSLV, Isro will launch three GSLV missions, including the mark-III as part of the unmanned Gagnayaan mission. Two more will be of the SSLV class of rockets (small satellite launch vehicles).

Apart from this, as previously reported by TOI, NSIL plans to launch the GSAT-24, which will be acquired and launched for a private client, Tata Sky’s DTH business, through Arianespace.

Isro President K Sivan said: “If you look at the number, then we consider it to be 14 more missions, since each launch is two missions (a launch vehicle and a satellite). We are confident in achieving this goal and the highest priority goes to Gaganyaan. ”

He said that Aditya had to be postponed to next year as the next launch window (missions to the Moon, Sun and other planets have specific windows during which launches can take place) is only available at that time.

5 key Desi technologies

Stating that GSLV’s human qualification is progressing as planned, Sivan said multiple indigenous technologies will be tested in 2021.

“We will have two SSLV launch vehicle technology demonstration flights, we will test the revamped GSLV in terms of rockets. On the satellite technology front, we seek to test electoral propulsion on satellites, use two indigenously developed atomic clocks in the NVS-01 and also a key component called TWTA (traveling wave tube amplifiers) in a communications satellite. Sivan said.

Isro hopes to stop importing these technologies entirely, in line with the Center’s Atmanirbhar mission, and this year will be key in deciding how quickly the space agency can switch to indigenous technology. “In addition to giving us the technological edge, it will also save us a lot of foreign exchange,” Sivan said.

Times of India