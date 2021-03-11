India Joins Growing List of Democracies Becoming “Electoral Autocracies”: Report | India News

India Top Headlines

Representative image. (Credit: AP)

NEW DELHI: The world used to be much less democratic in the 1970s and 1980s, yet the last decade has seen a relapse with a decline in the number of democracies around the world. A major change reported in 2020 is that India depreciates from a liberal democracy to an electoral autocracy.

However, the decline to an electoral autocracy is not unique to India and is rather part of a trend observed in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Latin America, according to the 2021 democracy report titled “Autocratization Goes Viral”.

The level of democracy enjoyed by the average global citizen in 2020 has dropped to levels last found around 1990, according to the report released by the V-Dem Institute.

Democracy: India

India’s autocratization process has largely followed the typical pattern of “third wave” countries over the past ten years, the V-Dem report said.

India’s level of liberal democracy registered at 0.34 at the end of 2020 after a sharp decline from its peak of 0.57 in 2013.

That represents a 23 percentage point drop on the Liberal Democracy Index (LDI) scale from 0 to 1, making it one of the most dramatic changes among all countries in the world over the last 10 years, along with countries. automated like Brazil, Hungary and Turkey.

The latter two became (electoral) autocracies in 2018 and 2014 respectively, and now India is joining their ranks.

Autocracies that are home to 68% of the world’s population

With India, home to 1.37 billion people, becoming an electoral autocracy, now 68 percent of the world’s population lives in electoral and closed autocracies, according to the report.

This reflects an accelerating wave of autocratization that engulfs 25 nations that are home to 1/3 of the world’s population: 2.6 billion people.

Several G20 nations such as Brazil, India, Turkey and the United States of America are part of this drift. Other populous and influential states such as Bangladesh, Hungary, the Philippines and Tanzania belong to this group of autocracies, as does Hong Kong.

Poland takes a dubious “advantage” as the country that declined the most in the last decade and three new nations join as leading autocratics: Benin, Bolivia and Mauritius.

Meanwhile, 14% of the world’s population still lives in liberal democracies, but the number has decreased from 41 countries in 2010 to 32 in 2020.

On the other hand, electoral democracies now represent 60 nations and the remaining 19% of the population.

The Varieties of Democracy Institute (V-Dem) is said to produce the largest global dataset on democracy with nearly 30 million data points for 202 countries from 1789 to 2020.