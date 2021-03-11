In conflict with wildlife, human life is valued up to 6 times less than crops or livestock | India News
How much is a human life? On the fringes of forests and protected areas in rural India, it can be valued up to six times less than crops or livestock, a new study shows.
For the study, recently published by the US National Academy of Sciences, scientists from the University of British Columbia, the Bengaluru Center for Wildlife Studies, and Duke University have used statistical methods to estimate what the ” human cost “of conflict with wildlife and then compare it to what the states actually deliver. They found the difference to be huge.
“I don’t know if the states have a well-defined method to determine this compensation. However, it is clear that we do not have a consistent mechanism to determine these payments in the states of India, ”lead author Sumeet Gulati told TOI. A 2018 study referred to by Gulati, by co-author Krithi Karanth, found that “there are inconsistencies in eligibility, application, evaluation, implementation and payment procedures (for losses from human-wildlife conflicts) across states.” .
For this study, they surveyed 5,000 households in a 10 km buffer zone around 11 protected areas in four states: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, of which 73% said they had experienced a conflict with an animal during last year. They found that conflicts with elephants are the most dangerous, meaning they cause the highest number of deaths in the data set. The tiger and leopard come next, but they account for less than 10% to 5% of the deaths caused by an elephant conflict.
Then they used an estimate called the statistical lifetime value. It is a measure of the balance between risk to life and money, or what the tradeoff should be. They found it to be highest when the conflict is with an elephant (around Rs 30 lakh), followed by the tiger (around Rs 6.5 lakh) and the leopard (around Rs 2.3 lakh).
However, when the actual compensation awarded by state governments is taken into account, the cost of human life is almost 100 times less. For conflicts with elephants, the estimated expected compensation of a death is just over Rs 31,000, for tigers around Rs 6,500, and for leopards just over Rs 2,300.
Then when they calculated the actual compensation given when people lose crops or livestock, it turned out that even that is higher than compensation for human lives. In case of conflict with leopards, the compensation for the loss of crops and livestock is approximately 13,400 rupees (almost six times the actual compensation). For tigers, it is about 10,200 rupees (about one and a half times). For the elephants, the compensation of almost Rs 16,000 for the loss of crops and livestock is less than the cost of death, but much higher than the cost of injuries (about Rs 2,000).
The authors conclude: “Our results imply that the authorities are not adequately compensating families for the true cost of the conflict.”
