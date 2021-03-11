India Top Headlines

FIR presented by ‘fake news’ on piracy EVM: Electoral Commission | India News

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission said Thursday that an FIR was filed for a “fake news” about EVM hacking attributed to former Chief Elections Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy that circulated on the Internet.

In a statement, the Commission said that, at its address, the Delhi electoral director has filed an FIR under Section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC, and Sections 128 (maintenance of voting secrecy) and 134 (breach of the official duty). in relation to elections) of the People’s Representation Law.

“An investigation has been launched in this matter and severe measures will be taken against the criminals who have uploaded false news to create erroneous impressions about the electoral process,” he said.

The survey panel said it had learned that “old fake news” about the EVM hacking was circulating on some social media platforms.

“The news of December 21, 2017 maliciously attributed that former Chief Elections Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy had opined that a particular party won the assembly elections by hacking EVM. This misinformation was previously discredited by the former CEC himself, little after this matter came to his attention in 2018, “the statement said.

The same news is circulating again by “some criminals” on social media, the survey panel noted.

Refuting the news attributed to him, Krishnamurthy said in a statement: “I have been informed that a fake news item that appeared in a Hindi newspaper quite some time ago is being activated and recirculated as if it expressed doubts about the credibility of the electronic voting machine in the Conduct of Elections in India “.

“It is absolutely false and malicious to circulate the wrong impression in the next elections. I would like to reiterate that EVMs are the most credible and I have no doubts about their effectiveness and reliability,” said the former CEC.

The EC has attached Krishnamurthy’s statement issued on Wednesday along with its publication on Thursday.

Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will begin on March 27.

