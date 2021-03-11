India Top Headlines

Farmers move SC into land acquisition in Delhi-Amritsar-Katra NH | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers under an unregistered body complained to the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Center has been ignoring their Gandhian mode of agitation in pursuit of a dialogue for adequate compensation and rehabilitation measures in lieu of their acquired land for the construction of Rs 25,000 crore Delhi-Amritsar-Katra National Highway.

Advocate MC Dhingra, appearing on behalf of five farmers and ‘Bharat Bhoomi Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’, told a court of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian that thousands of poor farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, whose land is being acquired for the 650 km highway project, has been agitating peacefully since January 15 demanding a dialogue to fix adequate compensation.

He said that while the government has held eleven rounds of talks with Samyukta Kisan Manch, another unregistered farmers’ body protesting three contentious farm laws and blocked roads connecting Delhi, it has been ignoring the peaceful agitation of farmers losing their land. for the NH project. .

The petitioners criticized the government and asked whether it is a sine qua non for the government to hold talks with agitating farmers only if they resort to violence, as the SKM demonstrated during the tractor rally organized on Republic Day. The court asked Dhingra to deliver a copy of the petition to Attorney General KK Venugopal and Attorney General Tushar Mehta and published the matter for an additional hearing next week.

The petitioner said that the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways, as well as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have violated the provisions of the ‘Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and 2013 resettlement ‘to cause unfair losses. to the farmers affected by the acquisition of their land for the NH project.

The petitioners said that they have been treated unevenly compared to SKM. He said that while the Delhi police allowed SKM to hold tractor demonstrations on Republic Day, farmers who since January 15 have been demanding fair compensation and rehabilitation rights to acquired land have even been denied permission to a ‘padyatra’ in Delhi.

They said that while the government was paying too much attention to the SKM protest, thousands of farmers from five states had ignored the ‘Savidhan Satyagrah Andolan’ in Nilothi village in Haryana’s Jhajjar district. The petitioners said that there is a growing perception among protesting peasants that the government only pays attention to those unrest that is mixed with violence and not to those who choose the Gandhian mode of protest.

Original source