Center Sounds Alarm Over Maharashtra Surge, Warns Delhi Caution | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center on Thursday expressed “very serious concern” about the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, as eight of the top 10 districts reporting the most active cases are in the state and its number of active cases has more than doubled in the last month.

The Center also issued a warning for Delhi and its neighborhood, saying there was an increase in the positivity rate in the capital and NCR regions like Gurgaon and Faridabad, as well as Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. On the positive side, the number of active cases in Kerala, a state that saw a worrying increase in cases, has been declining.

“We are very concerned about Maharashtra, in various districts of Maharashtra. This is a serious matter,” said Dr. VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog (health). Other senior officials, ICMR chief Dr. Balram Bhargava and health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, said the Maharashtra situation was related to inappropriate testing and contact tracing, lax behavior appropriate for Covid and large gatherings.

Active cases from Maharashtra increased to 1,00,240 on March 11 from 36,917 on February 11. Active cases have also increased significantly in Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Bhushan said.

The 10 districts with the highest number of active cases include Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Apart from these, Bengaluru Urban in Karnataka and Ernakulum in Kerala are on the list.

“This has two lessons: do not take the virus for granted. It can appear unexpectedly … We need to follow the appropriate behavior of Covid, the containment strategy, the preparation of health facilities and vaccination must be taken to the phase outside the pandemic, “Paul said.

The government asked states to be vigilant about effective testing and containment measures, while districts with a large number of cases or those experiencing a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases have been recommended to intensify the vaccination to achieve maximum coverage of priority population groups.

Dr. Bhargava, while dismissing the role of the mutant virus in the surge, underscored the negligence on the part of the administration and the people.

“Maharashtra has shown a worrying trend. The mutant strain has not been found to be incriminating in this increase. It is simply related to the reduction of testing, tracking and tracing and inappropriate behavior by Covid and large congregations,” said the Dr. Bhargava.

However, Kerala, which accounts for the second highest number of Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra, is actually experiencing a decline. Active cases in the southern state have nearly halved in the past month, from 64,607 on Feb. 11 to 35,715 on March 11.

Times of India