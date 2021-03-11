India Top Headlines

6 states account for more than 85% of new Covid-19 cases in India: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu continue to report high numbers of new Covid-19 cases and together account for 85.91 percent of new coronavirus infection cases reported in the country in a 24-hour lapse, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 22,854 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the country in that period.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of new cases with 13,659 (almost 60 percent of the number of cases reported in the country), followed by Kerala (2,475) and Punjab (1,393), the ministry said.

Eight states (Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana) are showing an upward trend in the number of new cases.

India currently has 1.89,226 active Covid-19 cases, accounting for 1.68 percent of its total case burden.

Showing the change in the number of active cases for the states in the 24-hour period, the health ministry said that Kerala reported the maximum decrease in the figure, while Maharashtra showed the maximum increase.

So far more than 2.56 crore (2.56.85,011) doses of vaccine have been administered in the country through 4.78,168 sessions, according to an interim report compiled Thursday at 7 a.m., the ministry said.

Beneficiaries include 71,97,100 health workers (TS) who have been administered the first dose, 40,13,249 TS who have received the second dose, 70,54,659 first-line workers (PDA) who have been administered has administered the first dose and 6,37,281 PDA who have received the second dose.

In addition, 9,67,058 beneficiaries older than 45 years with specific comorbidities and 58,15,664 beneficiaries older than 60 years have also received the first dose of the vaccine.

On day 54 (March 10) of the current vaccination campaign, a total of 13,17,357 doses of vaccine were administered: 10,30,243 beneficiaries inoculated in 20,299 sessions for the first dose and 2,87,114 TS and PDA that received the second dose.

A total of 126 deaths from Covid-19 were reported in the country in the 24-hour period.

Six states account for 82.54 percent of new deaths, with Maharashtra accounting for the highest number of casualties (54), followed by Punjab (17) and Kerala (14), the Health Ministry said.

Nineteen states and territories of the Union: Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh, Manipur, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, The Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any deaths from Covid-19 in that period.

