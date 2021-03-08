India Top Headlines

Women’s Day 2021: Google Doodle Honors Historic Firsts in Women’s History | India News

NEW DELHI: Google doodle celebrated international women’s day on Monday by honoring a story of firsts achieved by women who broke glass ceilings in roles traditionally closed to them.

In a short video, Google Doodle features only the hands of women who were early scientists, doctors, astronauts, engineers, activists, artists, etc.

“Today’s annual international women’s day doodle runs through a series of firsts in women’s history, highlighting the pioneers who challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art and much more, “Google said. in your note about the women’s day doodle.

The video doodle pays tribute to these “heroes” by depicting the hands that have opened the doors to generations of women.

“While some former achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving recognition or a long-due right,” the note reads.

Suffragettes, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs, and more – today’s Doodle honors women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy.

“These first things rest on the shoulders of countless people – women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to finally open and glass ceilings to shatter,” Google Scribble said.

In honor of the pioneers of the past, present and future: Happy International Women’s Day!

Reference page