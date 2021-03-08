India Top Headlines

TMC Demands Postponement of Parliament Session Due to Assembly Elections | India News

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress wrote to the President of Rajya Sabha on Monday calling for the postponement of the Parliament session following assembly elections in various states.

The states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, along with the Union territory of Puducherry, will go to the polls from March 27. The results will be declared by the Electoral Commission on May 2.

“I am writing to you as the leader of the Parliamentary Party (Rajya Sabha) for the Trinamool Congress of All India. Sir, we urge you to consider postponing the next session of Parliament, due to the declaration of elections in five states.” TMC national said RS spokesman and member Derek O’Brien said.

The second part of Parliament’s budget session started on Monday. The session is scheduled to end on April 8.

In his letter, the TMC leader referred to two precedents when the sessions of Parliament were suspended due to the elections in the states.

He cited the example of the 222nd session that began on February 21, 2011 and was scheduled to conclude on April 21, 2011, but was suspended sine die on March 25 due to elections in five states: Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. and West Bengal.

The second instance it provided was session 214 that began on October 17, 2008 and was suspended early on October 24, 2008 to meet again on December 10, 2008.

(With contributions from the agency)

