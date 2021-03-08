India Top Headlines

“Tacit assent” to shorten session worries Congress | India News

NEW DELHI: A claim by congressional leaders at a party meeting Sunday that they had heard from the government side that the budget session could be shortened in light of assembly elections in five states sparked a strong reaction within the party .

Sources said the claim prompted the head of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, to ask her colleagues to wait and see if the government made such a proposal. “Why should we consider reducing the House?” She is said to have asked, possibly concerned about speculation stemming from the opposition camp. Top congressional officials disagreed with any plans for the early conclusion of the session. He is waiting to see if such a proposal is made in the meetings of the business advisory committee of the Chambers that will probably be held on Monday.

Congressional managers in the Houses come from states linked to the polls. Key opposition parties and a portion of congressional parliamentarians are likely to be absent to campaign. With speculation if opposition leaders had given a tacit assent, congressional managers said any such move would set a wrong precedent.

Reference page