SC Issues Notice to States on Whether Reservations Above 50 Percent May Be Allowed | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today issued a notice to all states asking them to respond whether reservations beyond 50 percent can be allowed.

The high court was hearing a plea on the validity of the Maratha reservation and said its verdict would have broader ramifications and that is why other states must be heard.

The court will resume the daily hearing on this matter on March 15.

On December 9 last year, the supreme court had said that issues relating to the Maharashtra law of 2018, which grant reservations to Marathas in education and employment, require an “urgent hearing” as the legislation has been suspended. and the “accumulated fruits” are not reaching the people.

The higher court had also sent a notification to the Attorney General requesting his assistance in the matter.

The high court on September 9 last year, while referring to a larger court the batch of allegations challenging the validity of the law, had suspended the implementation of the legislation, but made it clear that the status of the law would not be altered. who have availed themselves of the benefits. .

The Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act (ESCB) 2018 was enacted to grant reservations to people from the Maratha community in Maharashtra on jobs and admissions.

The Mumbai High Court, while upholding the law in June 2019, held that the 16 percent reservation was not justifiable and said the quota should not exceed 12 percent in employment and 13 percent in admissions.

According to the 102nd amendment to the Constitution, the reservation can only be granted if a particular community is named on the list prepared by the President.

On July 27 last year, the Maharashtra government had assured the high court that it would not continue with the recruitment process to fill vacancies on the basis of a Maratha reserve of 12 percent until September 15, except in the Departments of Public Health and Medical Education. and research.

( With contributions from the agency )

