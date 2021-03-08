India Top Headlines

Rajya Sabha, Speaker of the Deputies: attend Parliament, observe the debates | India News

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday that members should make sure they are present in the House to improve understanding of parliamentary procedures and also use the library facilities.

On the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, Naidu said that he has been told that some members do not attend the proceedings even when they are in the national capital.

“Going to the library will improve your knowledge. Attending the session, not getting lost, also improves understanding of Parliament’s procedures. Therefore, I ask members to visit the (Parliament) library, make use of the library. .. and also attend Parliament, “he said.

He further said: “I have been told that they are in Delhi but they are not present in the Chamber.”

However, he made it clear that he was not referring to any particular member or party.

“I appeal to all members, please make sure you are in the Chamber and then watch the debates, enrich your knowledge,” he said.

The Library of Parliament turns 100 this year. It has a huge collection of around 14 lakh of books including hundreds of magazines in all languages.

“I have been told that the passage of Members of Parliament in this source of information and knowledge is not very encouraging,” Naidu said, emphasizing that sufficient duties are required on the part of members to make a quality contribution to debates and interventions.

Naidu also reported on the review of Grant Demands for 2021-22 from various ministries conducted by the eight Parliamentary Standing Committees Related to the Rajya Sabha Department during the 3-week recess after the first part of the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

He referred to several positive aspects that emerged during the scrutiny of the budget by the Rajya Sabha committees and also to some concerns.

However, Naidu expressed concern about the low attendance of members of parties that do not belong to the BJP or Congress in the meetings held for the scrutiny of the Grant Lawsuits.

Naidu said attendance at those other parties and groups dropped to 27.60 percent from 40 percent last year. As a result, this year’s overall attendance at 21 meetings has dropped to 42% from 48% last year.

The president also noted that the new opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is one of the leaders of our country with vast legislative and administrative experience, having been a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for a record nine times without rest and twice member. of the Lok Sabha.

Kharge was also the leader of the opposition in the State Assembly twice, as well as being the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.

Previously, three newly elected members of the BJP, Biswajit Daimary, Dineshchandra Jemalbhai and Rambhai Haribhai Mokariya, took an oath or affirmation of allegiance to the Constitution.

The Chamber also made obituary references to Vidya Sagar Nishad, M. Rama Jois and Satish Sharma, all former members of the Chamber, who recently passed away.

Reference page