PM Modi greets women on International Women’s Day | India News

 |  Mar 8, 2021
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the women on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday, saying that India is proud of its many achievements.
Said it was ours governmentIt is an honor to work to promote the empowerment of women in the country in a wide range of sectors.
“We salute our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women’s Day! India is proud of the many achievements of the women of our nation. It is an honor for our Government to have the opportunity to work to advance the empowerment of women in a wide range of industries, “Modi tweeted.

The prime minister has often highlighted his government’s schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening bank accounts, building toilets, saying that the empowerment of women has been a central theme of these programs.



