‘No other poet expressed separation in the same way as Sahirsaab’ | India News

Sahirsaab made his presence felt in both film and literature. Anyone who read or listened to poetry in Urdu or Mushairas in those days would know who Sahir Ludhianvi was. He was a tall, blond, handsome man with small pockmarks on his face and a distinctive style of speaking. Always very humble, never boastful, because poets can sometimes boast a lot of what they read and write, but he was a modest man.

I remember he was never allowed to leave the stage without reciting his famous poem at the Taj Mahal – ‘Meri mehboob kahi aur mila kar mujhse’ – it was very, very popular with the people. Progressive writers and poets used to argue that it was not fair to look at the Taj Mahal from the perspective of the rich against the poor. But Sahirsaab was a committed communist poet and part of the Progressive Writers Association (PWA) like Shailendra and (Ali) Sardar Jafri.

It was also a movement that I got involved in later. I hadn’t joined the cinema then. He used to work in a motor garage and attend PWA meetings. But I was lucky enough to live in the latrine of the bungalow where Sahirsaab lived on the first floor. It was called the Coover Lodge at Seven Bungalows, Andheri. Downstairs lived the famous Urdu writer Krishan Chander, who was also a legend in his time. And in the outbuildings of that bungalow there lived three or four fighters like Ratan Bhattacharya and myself. The complex still exists, although a building has now been constructed.

When Sahirsaab joined the cinema, he had his own style of using Urdu words that we had never heard of before. For example, the song ‘Yeh raat yeh chandni phir kahaan’ from the movie Jaal. The kind of images in phrases like ‘Aur thodi der mein thak ke laut jaayegi’ was very rare at the time. Or take ‘Chalo ek baar phir se ajnabi ban jayein hum dono’ from Gumrah. No other poet until then had expressed separation in a way that continues to linger in you when you hear it today, just as it did when it was written back then. Individuality could be clearly seen in their expressions.

But this modest and humble man also had his own ego and arrogance. I would ask the same price as the musical director of a movie. Not that I wanted to work only with big names. He would say, ‘If you can’t afford it, then give me a smaller music director, I don’t care.’ This is how musical directors like N Dutta and Ravi came to compose for him. Sahirsaab was very sure of his poetry.

He is ‘the’ person who called the writers on strike asking them not to give songs to Vividh Bharti unless they mentioned the writer’s name on their shows. Otherwise, traditionally Vividh Bharti would announce only the names of the singer and songwriter of a song. Sahirsaab was the man who protested against this and the strike finally came to an end after Vividh Bharti agreed.

Aside from his writing, this was the hallmark of his contributions to the prestige and identity of writers and poets in the film industry. It has relevance to date and a cause that Javedsaab (Akhtar) still pursues in his battle for copyright, something that Sahir Ludhianvi did in his time. Javedsaab is someone he loved very much because his father, Jan Nisar Akhtar, was a very close friend of Sahir Ludhianvi and Javed almost grew up in his home.

He was also the first lyricist I ever saw, who had a car. It was like a nawab! In fact, he was the son of a Nawab. The only other people who lived with him in that house were his mother (Sardar Begum) and Ram Prakash Ashq, a very close friend who came with him from Pakistan. His mother was a strict lady. Always dressed in white Lucknowi embroidered salwar-kurta she would love him and scold him like a child … Bahut daat-ti thi, poore bungaley mein unki awaaz sunai deti thi!

