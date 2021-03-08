India Top Headlines

Major Arrested in Leakage of Army Exam Paper | India News

PUNE: An army major was arrested on Sunday the day after he was arrested in Wellington in Tamil Nadu and brought here in connection with the leaking of the questionnaire for the entrance exam for the recruitment of soldiers (general duty).

The exam had to be canceled on February 28. An inspector from the Pune police crime section told TOI: “We will present him to the cantonment court on Monday to request his pre-trial detention.” Another senior crime branch officer said: “On Sunday, we found the involvement of two more army officers in the case and more details can be revealed after verifying their role as they are closely linked to the arrested officer.”

With the arrest of the major, a total of nine people have fallen into police custody so far in the two cases of leakage of papers. Police have not ruled out further arrests, including personnel of official rank.

Army sources told TOI that the officer was a commissioned commander from a special roster – someone rising from the rank of junior or noncommissioned officer or another rank. It is suspected that he sent the leaked questionnaire to one of the suspects arrested in one of the cases.

Top police officers preferred not to name the highest arrested for now. “It will not be appropriate to release more information now that our investigation is under way,” said Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

