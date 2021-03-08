India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India registers 18,599 new cases | India News

NEW DELHI: New cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in India above 18,000 for the third day in a row, bringing the total Covid-19 case count to 1,12,29,398, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Union updated on Monday.

Active cases also saw an increase for the sixth day in a row and the number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 1.88,747, which now accounts for 1.68 percent of total infections.

The recovery rate has fallen further to 96.91 percent, according to the data.

A total of 18,599 new infections were recorded in one day, while the death toll rose to 1,57,853 with 97 new deaths daily, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

On January 29, 18,855 new infections were recorded in a 24-hour period.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,08,82,798, which translates into a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 96.91%, while the fatality rate stands at 1 , 41%.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, until March 7, 22,19,68,271 samples have been analyzed and on Sunday 5,37,764 samples have been analyzed.

