West Bengal Assembly Polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya meets actor Mithun Chakraborty | India News

KOLKATA (West Bengal): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary General Kailash Vijayvargiya met with actor Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata on Saturday amid speculation that he might join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade rally in Calcutta.The BJP Central Observer for West Bengal, Vijayvargiya met with Chakraborty at the latter’s residence in Belgium.On speculation that the actor joined BJP, Vijayvargiya had previously said, “I spoke to him (Mithun Chakraborty) on the phone, he will come today. I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him.”

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly election schedule. The rally will take place at the Brigade Parade field in Kolkata.

According to party sources, many folk artists have been invited to perform at the event.

Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. This year, the state will witness Assembly elections in eight phases.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, the Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.