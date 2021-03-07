West Bengal Assembly Polls: Actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP at Prime Minister Modi’s Calcutta Rally | India News

India Top Headlines

#WATCH Actor Mithun Chakraborty joins the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Prime Minister’s rally in Kolkata # WestBengalElection2021 https://t.co/MGzGH7sSaf – ANI (@ANI) 1615102600000

NEW DELHI: Actor Mithun Chakraborty on Sunday joined BJP at PM Modi’s Kolkata rally.Mithun joined the BJP in the presence of Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary general Kailash Vijayvargiya, and TMC renegade Mukul Roy.Kailash Vijayvargiya had met with Chakraborty in Kolkata on Saturday as speculation swirled about his joining the BJP.

Vijayvargiya, BJP Central Observer for West Bengal, met with Chakraborty at the latter’s residence in Belgium.

Chakraborty, 70, was TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP for two years before resigning.

The addition of Chakraborty continues the trend of many TMC leaders leaving Mamata Banerjee before the assembly elections.

Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joined BJP on Saturday, while Suvendu Adhikari, a longtime Mamata aide, left Didi and joined BJP late last year, bringing many more leaders with him.