India Top Headlines

We are at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in India: Harsh Vardhan | India News

NEW DELHI: We are in the “end game” of the Covid-19 pandemic in India and to be successful at this stage, the policy must be kept out of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the health minister said on Sunday of the Union, Harsh Vardhan.

He said people should trust the science behind vaccines and make sure their loved ones and those close to them get vaccinated on time.

Speaking at the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) 62nd Annual Delhi State Medical Conference (MEDICON 2021) in collaboration with Dharamshila Narayana Hospital on Sunday, Vardhan said more than 2 crore of injections of the Covid-19 vaccine and that the vaccination rate has increased. at 15 lakh per day.

“Unlike most other countries, we have a steady supply of Covid-19 vaccines that are safe with proven immunogenicity and efficacy. Based on initial results, these Made in India vaccines have shown some of the lowest adverse events after immunization (AEFI) anywhere. in the world, “he said.

Vardhan claimed that today, children around the world need to be vaccinated against polio only because Pakistan and Afghanistan failed to eradicate polio from their respective countries, the statement said.

“Similarly, India cannot be safe from coronavirus and Covid-19 if the rest of the world remains unsafe, so curbing the nationalism of the Covid-19 vaccine is essential.

“If poor and underdeveloped countries continue to harbor the new coronavirus, we will not be able to guarantee safety for all. A fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine is the greatest need of the moment,” he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has become the world’s pharmacy, supplying Rs 5.51 crore of Covid-19 vaccines to 62 different countries, he said.

“At a time of global crisis, under the leadership of Modi Ji, India has emerged as an example to the world in international cooperation,” he said in the statement.

“It was Modi ji’s insistence that Covid-19 vaccines should be provided unconditionally, and countries without vaccine supplies should not be taken advantage of at the time of a global humanitarian crisis,” he said.

Discussing the possibility of Covid-19 eradication in India, Vardhan said: “We are at the end of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, and to be successful at this stage, we must follow 3 steps: Keep the policy out of the way. Covid-19 vaccination campaign, trust the science behind Covid-19 vaccines and make sure our loved ones and close ones get vaccinated on time. ”

The government has already involved private actors in the Covid-19 vaccination and, if the hospitals wish, they can carry out the vaccination 24×7, the minister said.

“My request to everyone is that just like people hugged ‘Jan Andolan for appropriate Covid-19 behavior’, they should hug Jan Andolan for Covid-19 vaccination and receive all Covid-19 vaccine injections always make them eligible, “he said.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) honored Vardhan for his contribution to the medical fraternity and outstanding service and exemplary work during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Healthcare Workers (HCWs) and Frontline Workers, not just in this room, but across India, rose to the occasion and sacrificed not only their time with family, but their own mental health as well. , physical and emotional for this beloved nation, Vardhan said.

Reference page