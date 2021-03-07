India Top Headlines

Two days after her home was set on fire, a rape survivor dies | India News

JAIPUR: A 23-year-old rape survivor who was set ablaze by an unidentified person at her residence in the Dhan Mandi area of ​​Hanumangarh on March 4, succumbed to injuries at Jaipur SMS Hospital on Saturday. None have been arrested so far.

She had suffered 90% burns in the attack and was transferred from the Sriganganagar hospital to the Jaipur facility after her condition deteriorated, where she was put on life support. “His condition was very critical and vital organs failed due to internal bleeding,” said a doctor.

The girl had filed a rape case against a Pradeep Bishnoi in 2018 in Hanumangarh. He was released on bail after spending six months in prison. He was detained on March 4 after the girl’s relatives filed a police complaint alleging that he was behind the attack.

However, CCTV footage revealed that Bishnoi was not the assailant on camera. “We are still questioning Bishnoi. Their phone calls and locations over the past 10-15 days are being scrutinized for clues, ”said a police officer.

